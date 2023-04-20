GREENSBURG (KSNT) – One person died and two were seriously injured after a crash east of Greensburg Wednesday.

At 7:32 a.m., a vehicle came to a stop in the westbound lane of U54. A 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe left the center of the eastbound lane to avoid the vehicle stopped in the westbound lane. The Chevrolet Tahoe continued across the eastbound lane into the south shoulder.

A 2006 Chrysler Pacifica was traveling eastbound on U54 and tried to avoid the Chevrolet Tahoe by driving into the south shoulder. The two vehicles crashed head-on in the south shoulder.

The driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe was taken to Via Christi Hospital in Wichita with suspected serious injuries. Of the two passengers of the Chevrolet Tahoe, Jaidyn Barz, 19, of Wisconsin, was pronounced dead and the other was taken to Kiowa County Memorial Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

The driver of the Chrysler Pacifica was taken to Pratt Regional Medical Center with suspected serious injuries.