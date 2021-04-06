One dead in SE Kansas shooting

One person is dead after a Monday night shooting in Southeast Wichita. (KSNW)

Wichita, Kan. (KSNT) – A man is dead after being shot in SE Wichita.

Wichita Police said officers were conducting a traffic stop on a separate matter in the Quick Trip parking lot, when a vehicle pulled into the lot with people screaming for help.

Officers rendered aid to the victim, however he later died.

Wichita Police said they believe the shooting happened in front of St. Joseph Hospital.

Police said they do not have a suspect.

They are looking at video from nearby traffic cameras and area businesses to identify a possible suspect.