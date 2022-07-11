KANSAS CITY, Mo — Kansas City Police have shut down several blocks of traffic near W. 41st Street and Broadway Boulevard in response to an officer-involved shooting.

Police were called to Westport Ale House before 11:30 p.m. on a reported shooting.

It’s unclear at this time if any officers were injured. At least 5 ambulances were called to the scene.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is also responding to the scene.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas responded to the incident on social media:

With multiple police officers and security guards present, we still saw a shoot out on the streets of our city. The easy access to guns and the total lack of safeguards in our state to keep people from carrying them almost anywhere continues to put our people at risk each day. Mayor Lucas

The story will be updated as the situation develops.