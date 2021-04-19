One Kansas city is considering tightening ethics rules

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita city leaders are considering overhauling their ethics code and for the first time setting a limit on gifts to city council members.

The proposed rules drafted over the past year would ban gifts worth more than $150 a year and establish an anonymous hotline for reporting ethics violations.

The City Council will decide later this spring whether to adopt the new rules.

Mayor Brandon Whipple has pushed for the reforms to restore public confidence after several high-profile ethical breaches in city government led to several local officials leaving office in recent years and raised questions about the city’s bidding process.