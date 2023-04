DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — One person has been killed, and another person has been seriously injured in a fire, according to Sedgwick County dispatch.

The fire broke out just after 5:30 p.m. Monday at the QuikTrip in the 1400 block of N Nelson Dr in Derby.

“Avoid K-15 and Meadowlark due to a fire at QuikTrip,” the City of Derby tweeted.

