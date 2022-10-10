WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — First responders have wrapped up their work at the scene of a fatal crash southeast of Wichita. The crash happened around 7 a.m. at Kansas Highway 15 and 55th Street South.
Law enforcement officers say a pickup headed west ran a stop sign and a southbound SUV crashed into it. The man driving the pickup died. The SUV went into the ditch, and its driver has non-life-threatening injuries.
The Kansas Highway Patrol closed southbound K-15 at 47th Street South and northbound K-15 at 63rd Street South.
By 8:30 a.m., 63rd Street South reopened. At 11:15 a.m., 47th Street reopened.
