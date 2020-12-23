One person dies when trailer becomes detached from truck, hits car

Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Wichita woman is dead after a crash on I-235 and West Street.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a woman in her 30s was traveling southbound on I-235 in a Hyundai SUV when a trailer attached to a Dodge pickup truck became detached, crossed the median, and hit the Hyundai.

The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries where she later died.

Police are routing traffic onto West street. Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area and expect I-235 Southbound to remain closed for several more hours.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories