One person dies when trailer becomes detached from truck, hits car

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Wichita woman is dead after a crash on I-235 and West Street.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a woman in her 30s was traveling southbound on I-235 in a Hyundai SUV when a trailer attached to a Dodge pickup truck became detached, crossed the median, and hit the Hyundai.

Traffic Alert:



KHP Troopers are investigating an injury collision on I-235 SB MP 4 (West St). The southbound lanes are closed and being diverted onto West St. Please use an alternative route or expect delays. pic.twitter.com/RMYRTnnQJw — Trooper Chad (@TrooperChadKHP) December 22, 2020

The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries where she later died.

Police are routing traffic onto West street. Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area and expect I-235 Southbound to remain closed for several more hours.