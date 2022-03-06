RENO COUNTY (KSNW) — Two people have gone missing after the Cottonwood Complex fire that broke out east of Hutchinson on Saturday, March 5.

According to the Hutchinson Fire Department, as of 8 a.m., one of the two people missing has been found safe. In a Facebook post shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, Reno County announced the second person has been found dead.

Their identification has not been released.

The Hutchinson Fire Department asks that if you are missing a loved one in the area, to please report it by calling their dispatch at 620-694-2800.