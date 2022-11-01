KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person is in custody following a shooting at a Halloween party in Kansas City, Kansas that left one teenager dead and six others injured Monday night.

Police said one person was taken into custody after a vehicle police believed was driven by suspects was recovered Tuesday.

A 17-year-old died of his injuries. An 18-year-old and five other teenagers between the ages of 15 and 16 were injured in the gunfire, according to police. Police said doctors released one of the injured teenagers, but the rest remain hospitalized.

The shooting was reported just after 9 p.m. near South 50th Street and Elmwood Avenue in the Turner area.

KCK Police Chief Karl Oakman tells FOX4 the shooting took place at a Halloween house party with 70 to 100 high school aged people. A parent was home during the party. The party was invite only through social media. Some people who were not invited showed up and were asked to leave. When those individuals were asked to leave they began shooting.

The homeowner of the house didn’t want to talk on camera, but said the party was going great up until the suspects showed up.

Neighbors also told FOX4 the party was calm.

“All the kids were talking to us and making sure they were being respectful and that kids weren’t parking in our yards and that they weren’t being too loud,” neighbor Daniel Tygart said.

Tygart was caught off guard while celebrating Halloween with his kids.

“We all hit the floor and I ran back into the kids’ room and put them on the floor and we waited for the gun fire to stop,” Tygart said.

Making it more difficult, police said the shooters wore masks or some type of Halloween costumes.

Oakman said multiple gunmen shot at the house. Detectives said they do not believe the shooting is gang-related or individual people were targeted at this time. Some of the victims were inside the house and some were outside, according to Oakman. He also said it’s believed the shooters are older than the teenagers at the party.

“We just heard screaming lots and lots of screaming,” neighbor Megan Webb said.

Webb said her daughter knew the boy who died.

“She’s OK,” Webb said. “Just not talking too much. She’s gonna be OK.”

The Turner School District said it will have additional support in place for students and staff who may need it beginning Wednesday morning.

Police said they are continuing to look for multiple suspects.

Detectives are asking anyone at the party, or with video of what happened, to contact the department to help with the investigation.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.