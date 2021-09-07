One person killed, 7 hurt in Old Town shooting

Wichita Police say a suspect remains at large after a shooting killed one person and injured seven others. (KSNW)

WICHITA (KSNW) – One person is dead and seven others are hurt after an early morning shooting in Old Town Wichita.

Capt. Wendell Nicholson of the Wichita Police Department said the suspect was kicked out of Enigma Club & Lounge on North Mosley before returning with a gun.

Capt. Nicholson said the suspect started shooting around 12:30 a.m. from outside the club.

A 30-year-old man was killed and seven other people were hurt. Police are still looking for the suspect. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at316-267-2111 or 911.