Other drivers stop to rescue man when car crashes into pond

WICHITA (KSNT) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says an off-duty firefighter and two citizens stopped to rescue a man who drove into a pond Monday afternoon. It happened around 1:30 near I-135 and K-96.

The victim is a man in his 20s. Troopers think he suffered from a medical condition and that’s why his car left the road. His car kept going until it was about 10 feet from the bank.

Northbound I-135 exit to east K-96 was closed due to a submerged vehicle in pond, Aug. 2, 2021 (Kansas Dept of Transportation photo)

A car crashed into the pond at I-135 and K-96, Aug. 2, 2021. (KSN Photo)

An off-duty firefighter and the two citizens jumped into the water to help. The firefighter broke out a window of the car and pulled the man out.

The victim was taken to the hospital in potentially serious condition. Troopers say he is now conscious and alert.

The ramp from northbound I-135 to eastbound K-96 was closed while police, fire and emergency crews responded.