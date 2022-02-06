OTTAWA, KS (KSNT) — The Ottawa Police Department is looking for a 19-year-old man after he shot a 36-year-old man in the leg on Saturday. The victim was taken to a Kansas City area hospital, Ottawa Police said.

Police are looking for Cayson Wilson of Ottawa. He escaped the scene in what was described to be a silver or gray Chevy four-door and is considered “armed and dangerous,” according to police. Wilson is 5-foot-11, 130-pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officers were called to the 500 block of North Hickory Street shortly after 10 p.m. An officer found the victim with a gunshot wound on his leg and made a tourniquet to prevent further bleeding until the Franklin County Emergency Medical Service and the Ottawa Fire Department arrived.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Department Investigation Division at (785) 242-1700.