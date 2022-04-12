WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Firefighters and other personnel are combating two wildfires burning in Wabaunsee County which have resulted road closures near Wamego.

According to the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook, there are two wildfires in the county burning out of control. One fire is located along I-70 near mile-marker 326 while the other is along K-99 and Paw Paw Creek.

Thick smoke along K-99 is forcing alternating lane closures between I-70 and Wamego. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the fire at Paw Paw Creek Rd. is 95% contained as of 4:36 p.m.

The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Department also issued a warning to residents living near the two fires to begin thinking about evacuating ahead of the flames. To stay up-to-date on the wildfires, go to kandrive.org which regularly puts out traffic alerts, including those for fires.