Overland Park releases report on officer’s shooting of teen

OVERLAND PARK (AP) — A newly released report says an Overland Park police officer fired at a minivan because he thought the teenager driver was going to hit him.

Officer Clayton Jennison told investigators that 17-year-old John Albers did not listen to his commands in the moments before Jennison shot and killed him in January 2018 as Albers backed out of his family’s driveway.

Overland Park officials released a nearly 500-page report on the shooting Thursday. Jennison was not charged in the shooting and has left the police force.

Albers’ mother, who fought for years to get the report released, said she thought the investigation was aimed at clearing the officer and largely blamed her son for the shooting.