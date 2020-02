HOYT, Kan. (KSNT) – Two pets are still missing after a fire early Monday morning forced a family to evacuate.

The Hoyt fire chief, Ed Kester, said the fire started around 1:30 a.m. Monday at a house about two miles west of Hoyt. He said the family was able to get out of the house thanks to their smoke detectors, but the house is a total loss.

The chief said about half a dozen area fire departments fought the fire.

The state fire marshal is looking into how the fire started.