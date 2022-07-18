WOODSON COUNTY (KSNT) – One woman is dead following a car crash in Woodson County, on Monday.

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, three vehicles were involved in a highway car crash that claimed the life of 54-year-old Sandra E. Campbell of Yates Center. She was driving a Ford Ranger at the time of the crash and was wearing a seatbelt.

The incident occurred at 2:25 p.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022 on U.S. Highway 75 around five miles north of U.S. Route 54. A Ford Ranger, driven by Campbell and traveling south, collided with an undescribed vehicle that was traveling north. Both vehicles were hauling oversized loads which collided and caused the crash.

Campbell’s vehicle was sent into a counter-clockwise spin before crossing the centerline into the northbound lanes of traffic. Campbell’s vehicle and a third unspecified vehicle crashed together in the northbound lane. Campbell then overturned before coming to a rest in the east ditch while the third vehicle stopped facing east.

The other two drivers involved in the crash, a 56-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman, survived the crash. However, the 69-year-old left with serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Both were wearing their seatbelts.