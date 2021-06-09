Owl rescued after getting stuck in batting cage

Maize, Kan. (AP) — A great horned owl is on the road to recovery after getting stuck in the netting of a Kansas batting cage.

KSNW-TV reports that the owl was discovered Monday in the small town of Maize.

Police contacted a local raptor center for help. Ken Lockwood of Eagle Valley Raptor Center talked officers through the process of removing the owl from the netting.

The owl was then placed in a cardboard box and delivered to the center. The owl had some damaged feathers but is expected to heal in a few weeks.