WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation has reopened U.S. Interstate 70 between Goodland and Colby after closing it earlier Friday afternoon due to blowing dust, zero visibility, and high winds.

The Kansas Highway Patrol shared a video of trucks driving into brownout conditions. The KHP said the video shows what I-70 is like between Colby and the state line.

The KHP said more semi crashes are being reported in the area and says, “Please, shutdown if you’re in a high profile vehicle.”

A semitrailer rests on its side along I-70 on April 22, 2022. (Courtesy Sherman County Sheriff’s Office)

The Sherman County Sheriff’s Office said it is dealing with multiple accidents on I-70. It shared a photo of a semitractor-trailer that blew onto its side.

Its Facebook post included the message: “The wind is here and the accidents have started. Please slow down and be careful driving next to the semis. They can be blown over with little or no warning.”

In a message on social media, KDOT said, “PLEASE don’t try to drive in this wind.”

The KSN SkyView camera in Colby shows blowing dust as it swings in the wind. You can check kandrive.org for updated road conditions. It allows you to also turn on highway cameras to see conditions in real-time.

Click on this link to see one of the KDOT cameras near Goodland shaking in the wind.

Or click on this link to see traffic routed off of I-70 in Colby.

The closing started at 2:40 p.m. and reopened two hours later.