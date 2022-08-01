STAFFORD COUNTY (KSNT) – A part-time police officer is dead following a standoff with Kansas law enforcement in Stafford County.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, it happened around 12:15 p.m. Monday at a home on the 400 block of North Sheaffer in Macksville. Members of the KBI High-Risk Warrant Team and Kansas Highway Patrol Special Response Team were serving a search warrant on the residence of Michael Lee, 41, of Macksville. Lee, a city employee serving as a part-time police officer, was being investigated for the crime of sexual exploitation of a child.

When officers tried to execute the search warrant, Lee barricaded himself in his home and refused to comply with law enforcement. An arrest warrant was then acquired for interference with law enforcement.

Shortly before 6:35 p.m., Lee exited his home with a gun in hand. Officers tried to subdue him with non-lethal techniques. However, Lee shot himself to death.

The investigation is still ongoing.