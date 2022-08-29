OSAWATOMIE, Kan. — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people, a patient, and an employee, last seen leaving a psychiatric hospital in Osawatomie.

Jamey Anderson, 20, and Salvador Reyes III, 18, were last seen leaving Osawatomie State Hospital in Anderson’s vehicle Monday morning at about 5:30 a.m.

Anderson is an employee of the hospital and has green eyes and blonde hair. She stands 5-foot-6-inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds. She was last seen wearing dark grey scrubs.

Reyes is a patient at the hospital and has dark-colored hair and eyes. He weighs about 190 pounds and has several tattoos on his face and neck. He was last seen in a black T-shirt with a deer skull and blue sweatpants.

The sheriff’s office says Reyes is considered dangerous.

Anderson’s vehicle was found near 287th Street and Osawatomie Road about an hour later and law enforcement believes they are in the area of 255th Street near the entrance of Hillsdale Lake on foot.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone who sees them call 911 immediately and not approach them.