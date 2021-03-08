Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews set wedding date for 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his fiancée Brittany Matthews are getting closer to saying “I do.”

Matthews announced this week on social media that a date and place for the couple’s wedding has been set for 2022 but did not say exactly when or where.

Mahomes and Matthews got engaged at Arrowhead Stadium in September, the same day that the Chiefs QB got his Super Bowl LIV ring.

Last month the couple welcomed baby Sterling into the Chiefs Kingdom.

The Chiefs announced this past week they expect Mahomes to be ready for offseason workouts following surgery on his toe.

Mahomes had surgery on Feb. 10, shortly after the Chiefs were defeated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl, to repair a turf toe injury that had hobbled him throughout the playoffs.

The recovery time is about three months, which means Mahomes could be ready for summer minicamp.