MARION COUNTY (KSNT) – A 24-year-old Kansas woman was hit Sunday morning in Marion County, sending her to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to authorities, the 24-year-old was standing stationary in the road when a 2009 Honda Accord heading southbound on Highway 15 in Marion County hit the woman. The Kansas Highway Patrol described the conditions as dark and the woman “stationary.”

KHP reported the driver of the Accord immediately pulled off to the side of the woman. The woman who was hit was knocked to the east side of the road and came to rest on the shoulder.