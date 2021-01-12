Pet food recall expands after more dogs have died

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A pet food recall has expanded after dozens more dogs have died.

Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc. originally recalled certain lots of its Sportmax pet food over two weeks ago after they were found to contain very high levels of aflatoxin.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration said at the time that it had received reports of at least 28 dogs that died and eight who became ill after eating the food.

Now, the FDA said the company expanded the recall to include all pet foods containing corn that was manufactured in its Oklahoma plant.

The agency said at least 70 dogs have died and more than 80 have fallen ill after eating Sportmix pet food.

The recalled products have an expiration date on or before July 9, 2022, and includes “05” in the date/lot code. For the full list, click here.