Phillips County Sheriff investigates after heifer is butchered in pasture

PHILLIPS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A sheriff’s office in northern Kansas is looking for the person who went into a pasture and killed a heifer that didn’t belong to them.

The Phillips County Sheriff’s Office says sometime in the past few days, someone killed a heifer and butchered it in the pasture where it was kept.

The sheriff is asking for hunters and landowners in the area of West 900 and West Osage Road to check their trail cameras to see if they have any video of suspicious activity.

Also, farmers are encouraged to check their herds and report any missing or deceased cattle.

Call the sheriff’s office if you have any information that can help with the investigation.

