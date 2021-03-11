PHOTOS: Rescue crews from 7 fire departments battled large grass fire in Chase and Marion counties

CHASE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Chase County Sheriff’s Office said a fire near Cedar Point which burned 7,000 acres on Wednesday is now contained.

The fire was fueled by dry conditions and high wind. The fire burned two abandoned houses and some cattle.

Chase County fire officials said the fire started in Marion County and traveled into their county. Seven fire departments assisted in battling the fire, including Forest Service Aircraft.

Chase County fire (KSN Photo)

The Chase County Sheriff’s Office shared the following message on Facebook Wednesday evening.

Air Tanker 95 has been released from the fire in Cloud County and reassigned to a fire in Marion County. Assistant Fire Management Officer Dennis Carlson will assist with aviation operations. #KSfire #FireSeason2021

Photo by Belleville Fire Department on Cloud Co. fire pic.twitter.com/UoN4iUhl15 — Kansas ForestService (@KSForestService) March 10, 2021



