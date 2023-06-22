TOPEKA (KSNT) – Federal health officials say numerous fruit products carried by some of the nation’s largest retail chains are being impacted by a recall tied to pineapple.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said in an announcement on their website that SunOpta Inc’s subsidiary, Sunrise Growers Inc., is voluntarily recalling specific fruit products linked to pineapple supplied by a third-party supplier. The pineapple may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.

The FDA says listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people along with those who have weak immune systems. While healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria can also lead to miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women. Those who think they may be infected with listeria should contact a physician.

The FDA released the following list of retail chains impacted by the recall including the products they carry which may be contaminated with listeria:

Walmart: Great Value Mixed Fruit, Great Value Dark Sweet Cherries, and Great Value Mango Chunks sold at stores in AR, AZ, CA, CO, DC, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MN, MO, MT, ND, NE, NM, NV, OH, OK, OR, PA, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV and WY from Jan. 19, 2023 to June 13, 2023

Great Value Mixed Fruit, Great Value Dark Sweet Cherries, and Great Value Mango Chunks sold at stores in AR, AZ, CA, CO, DC, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MN, MO, MT, ND, NE, NM, NV, OH, OK, OR, PA, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV and WY from Jan. 19, 2023 to June 13, 2023 Whole Foods: 365 Organic Tropical Fruit Medley, 365 Organic Pineapple Chunks, 365 Pineapple Chunks, 365 Organic Whole Strawberries, 365 Organic Slice Strawberries and Bananas, and 365 Organic Blackberries distributed to select stores throughout the US from Nov. 1, 2022 to June 21, 2023

365 Organic Tropical Fruit Medley, 365 Organic Pineapple Chunks, 365 Pineapple Chunks, 365 Organic Whole Strawberries, 365 Organic Slice Strawberries and Bananas, and 365 Organic Blackberries distributed to select stores throughout the US from Nov. 1, 2022 to June 21, 2023 Trader Joe’s: Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend distributed to select distribution centers or stores in AK, AL, CT, CO, DE, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, TN, TX, VA, VT, WI, and Washington D.C. from March 28, 2023 to April 11, 2023

Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend distributed to select distribution centers or stores in AK, AL, CT, CO, DE, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, TN, TX, VA, VT, WI, and Washington D.C. from March 28, 2023 to April 11, 2023 Target: Good & Gather Organic Cherries and Berries Fruit Blend, Good & Gather Dark Sweet Whole Pitted Cherries, Good & Gather Mango Strawberry Blend, Good & Gather Mixed Fruit Blend, Good & Gather Mango Chunks, Good & Gather Blueberries, and Good & Gather Triple Berry Blend distributed nationwide from Oct. 14, 2022 to May 22, 2023

Good & Gather Organic Cherries and Berries Fruit Blend, Good & Gather Dark Sweet Whole Pitted Cherries, Good & Gather Mango Strawberry Blend, Good & Gather Mixed Fruit Blend, Good & Gather Mango Chunks, Good & Gather Blueberries, and Good & Gather Triple Berry Blend distributed nationwide from Oct. 14, 2022 to May 22, 2023 Aldi: Season’s Choice Tropical Blend distributed to select distribution centers or stores in AL, AR, CT, FL, GA, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, MS, NC, NE, NH, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VA, VT and WV from Oct. 11, 2022 to May 22, 2023

Season’s Choice Tropical Blend distributed to select distribution centers or stores in AL, AR, CT, FL, GA, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, MS, NC, NE, NH, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VA, VT and WV from Oct. 11, 2022 to May 22, 2023 AWG (Associated Wholesale Grocers): Best Choice Pitted Red Tart Cherries Unsweetened distributed to select distribution centers or stores in KS, MO, NE and OK from April 5, 2023 to May 4, 2023

The FDA says there are no reported illnesses yet in connection to the recalled products. Consumers are urged to check their freezers for these products and either return them or throw them away. This recall impacts no other Sunrise Growers products. To find out if you have a product that is part of this recall, check with the list provided above and click here to go to the FDA’s website to find out if your product matches the lot numbers and best by dates listed in the recall.

To speak with a representative of Sunrise Growers, you can send an email to recall@sunrisegrowers.com or call 1-888-490-5591 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST, according to the FDA.