TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Courts announced it has plans to restore systems after being crippled by a “sophisticated foreign cyberattack”.

The project to restore systems is expected to take several weeks and the timeline is subject to change, according to a press release from the Kansas Courts.

ECourt Management System

The Kansas eCourt case management system which is used by 104 counties, will be reintroduced to district courts in phases. The system is expected to be in use by all counties except Johnson County by the end of the year.

Johnson County currently uses a standalone system and will join the other district courts in using the eCourt system in 2024, according to the press release.

EFiling System

The Kansas Courts EFiling system will be back online after the eCourt system is restored.

On Nov. 9, Chief Justice Marla Luckert signed Administrative Order 2023-RL-077 which allows attorneys to serve other licensed attorneys through email without written consent. For self-represented litigants, all parties must consent in writing to receive service by email, according to a press release from the Office of the Judicial Administration.

While the system is offline, filings need to be done in paper to the courthouse, by fax, by mail or by courier. When payment is needed, it must be paid for with cash, check or money order submitted with the filing.

Another Administrative Order, 2023-CC-074 enacted in response to the attack outlined requirements while the system was offline.

Kansas District Court Public Access Portal

The Kansas District Court Public Access Portal used to pay fines, fees and other costs online, will be brought back online shortly after the Kansas eCourt system and eFiling systems are restored, according to the press release.

Other Components

Other electronic systems impacted by the cyberattack will be restored “as soon as practicable”. The case management systems used by the Kansas Supreme Court will be back online after the district court systems. The Office of Judicial Administration will share a timeline as work is done, according to the press release.

Updates on the cyberattack can be found online here.