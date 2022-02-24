WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A local platinum producer and sound designer is continuing his music career in his hometown.

Win Crabtree says despite the tough road, he’s grateful to have followed his dream. His love for music started at a young age, and now at 34 years old, his goal is to help inspire a new generation of creatives in Wichita.

“I got to give credit to my elementary school. I went to Buckner Elementary, and it was a performing arts school.”

Crabtree found his love for melodies in music class, but then, a beat from artist P.M. Dawn changed the way he listened to music.

Win Crabtree (KSN Photo)

“I was just like mesmerized. I was like what is this? I know when I heard it. It made me feel good.”

And by 15 years old, Win said he had learned everything he could about music hardware and DJing but nothing about creating beats. That’s until he met his most valuable mentor, XV, a Wichita rapper.

“XV, he taught me a lot. He was a rapper, and it was dope to see this is like the beginning of the internet, and so he knew how to maneuver the internet, like how to get known.”

Before he knew it, Crabtree was focused on creating original beats for locals, but his goal was becoming a nationally known producer.

“The internet really changed it for me. Like, I would wake up and put my beat on this site, and I would wake up to like five emails for PayPal for like hundreds of dollars,” said Crabtree.

In his mid-20s, Crabtree moved to Denver to continue his producing career.

“So, I was able to work on stuff with like, Nike, San Diego Chargers, and Young Jezzy T.I., all these different rappers,” added Crabtree.

But, he moved back to Wichita in 2021 for family reasons.

“My dad got sick, and I had to come take care of my dad. He ended up passing away,” said Crabtree. “And that kind of opened my eyes about life.”

Realizing he only got one shot in life, he decided to stay in the 316 and continue his music career.

“Music for me is an outlet. It’s like a high.”

Now, he’s focused on helping others pursue their calling.

“Help people kind of build momentum into being creative.”

Crabtree still DJs at local venues and events, including Wichita Wind Surge and WSU basketball games. He is also working on a new project, “Manage to Create,” supporting Wichitans working on everything from music, photography and YouTube creation.