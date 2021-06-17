Plea deal made in Kansas mother’s shooting death

WICHITA (AP) — A teenager who shot and killed his mother in 2018 has pleaded no contest to lesser charges in her death.

The teenager, who was not tried as an adult, was originally charged with second-degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Lisa Trimmell at a home near Andover.

Trimmell, 41, was found dead in her home at 3200 block of North 159th Street East in June 2018.

He pleaded no contest Wednesday to aggravated battery and criminal use of a weapon.

Prosecutors said Trimmell was arguing with the boy’s younger brother, who was 12 at the time, when the older boy shot her. He was 14.

Documents say Trimmell was drunk the night of her death, citing the autopsy report as saying she “exhibited a ‘history of chronic alcoholism’ and suffered from hepatic cirrhosis of the liver,” and had a blood alcohol content “more than twice the legal limit” that night.

His attorneys argued he was defending his brother from his mother, who was drunk.

The teen, now 17, will be sentenced July 30.