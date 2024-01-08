TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local state office buildings in Shawnee County will be closing due to a snowstorm under an order from Kansas Governor Laura Kelly.

Kelly has issued a Declaration of Inclement Weather for Shawnee County on Monday, Jan. 8. This means state office buildings will close at 3 p.m. on Jan. 8, allowing state employees within the executive branch to work remotely on Tuesday, Jan. 9. Offices will remain closed on Jan. 9 due to winter weather.

“Due to the hazardous road conditions and increasingly heavy winter weather, we are closing state office buildings in Shawnee County early today and allowing state employees to work remotely tomorrow,” Kelly said. “Please stay safe, exercise extreme caution if you must drive, and give road crews enough space to do their jobs safely.”

Road conditions are expected to remain hazardous into Jan. 9, according to the Office of the Governor. Weather conditions will be reassessed on Tuesday to gauge whether or not the declaration issued on Monday will need to be extended. However, normal operations are expected to resume by Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Kelly’s declaration applies to all non-essential state employees in executive branch agencies under the governor’s jurisdiction who work in offices located in Shawnee County. Essential employees are expected to show up for work as normal, while all other employees can work remotely. All other benefits-eligible non-essential staff are asked to record Inclement Weather Leave during this period of time.

Offices not located in Shawnee County have the option of declaring inclement weather as conditions dictate, according to the Office of the Governor. Members of the public are encouraged to check their local state offices to see if they are open before traveling into the storm, especially in blizzard-impacted areas.

Monday’s declaration does not include staff with the Board of Regents, Regents Institutions, the Judicial Branch or the Legislative Branch. Representatives with each organization will need to make separate declarations for their employees.

The Kansas Judicial Center announced it will close at 4 p.m. on Jan. 8 and will be closed all day Jan. 9. Court personnel are ordered to work remotely and Judicial Center offices will not be open to in-person services. The Shawnee County district court is not impacted by this closure.

