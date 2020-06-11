POLICE: Alligators may be in the water, avoid Wildcat Creek in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT): The City of Manhattan’s Animal Control Division is searching for an alligator spotted near Wildcat Creek and Linear Trail. The search began on Wednesday evening after officials say a man near the area spotted an alligator and called 911.

Animal Control Officer’s ended their hours-long search Wednesday evening with no alligator captured. They set traps and will resume their search on Thursday morning.

In the meantime they are asking people to avoid Wildcat Creek. Animal control believes the alligator they spotted is one of the stolen gators from a Manhattan pet store.

Over the weekend two alligators were stolen from Reptile World. The alligators weren’t for sale, the pet stores owner told us over the weekend they used the gators to educate people about the reptiles.

“We’re pretty sure it’s hanging out in one specific area so we’re hoping with the trap that we have set we can get this guy safely secured and sent back to the owner” Animal Control Officer Brandon Sokol.

The siting comes after a local Manhattan business says that their alligators were stolen, the area being searched is directly south of the business where the gators went missing from.

If you have any information about the alligators, in Manhattan, or spot them you should call 911 immediately.

This story is developing, KSNT News will provide updates as they become available.