Police announce arrest in Kansas apartment shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police have announced an arrest in a weekend shooting at an apartment complex that killed one teen and injured another.

Police said in a news release Wednesday that 18-year-old Easton Palmer, of Wichita, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery in the death of 17-year-old Eric Stokes.

Stokes died in the Sunday evening shooting at Morgan’s Landing Apartments, while another 17-year-old was treated and released from a hospital after suffering minor injuries.

Police said that following the release of surveillance video of suspects in the shooting, tips from the public led police to arrest Palmer.