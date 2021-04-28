Police announce arrest in Kansas apartment shooting

Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police have announced an arrest in a weekend shooting at an apartment complex that killed one teen and injured another.

Police said in a news release Wednesday that 18-year-old Easton Palmer, of Wichita, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery in the death of 17-year-old Eric Stokes.

Stokes died in the Sunday evening shooting at Morgan’s Landing Apartments, while another 17-year-old was treated and released from a hospital after suffering minor injuries.

Police said that following the release of surveillance video of suspects in the shooting, tips from the public led police to arrest Palmer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories