Greensburg Police: Beef stick thought to be dynamite attached to dashboard of vehicle

by: Balin Schneider

A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

GREENSBURG, Kan. (KSNT) – What first responders thought would be a stick of dynamite, turned out to be a stick of meat.

The Greensburg Police Department, Kiowa County Sherrif’s Office and Greensburg Fire Deparment were dispatched around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday to a possible report of dynamite on an unknown vehicle’s dashboard located at a business on West Kansas Avenue.

Upon investigation the item was identified to be a beef stick still in its wrapper. No explosives were found in the vehicle and the owner removed the beef stick shortly after.

