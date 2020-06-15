Police confirm body found near Haysville is Savannah Schneider

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police have confirmed that a body found near Haysville has been identified as 23-year-old Savannah Schneider.

Officials say a search team was looking for her on Saturday when they found her a few miles away from where her cell phone last pinged.

Schenider was last seen alive May 31 at her home in the 10300 block of West Alamo.

Right now, officials aren’t confirming her cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on this case, please call WPD detectives at (316) 268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at (316) 519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.