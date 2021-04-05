Police: Handcuffed suspect steals Kansas Highway Patrol vehicle, leads troopers on chase

ATWOOD, Kan. (KSNT — Kansas Highway Patrol says it was a wild ride for a suspect on Saturday.

Just after 12 p.m. on Saturday a Kansas Highway Patrolman was transporting Naples, Florida native Joshua Swartwout, 23, to an area detention facility.

While transporting Swartwout the trooper witnessed a motorcycle crash with injuries near Atwood on Highway K-25. The trooper said he stopped to help out with the crash.

While the trooper was helping the crash victim, KHP says Swartwout gained control of the trooper’s vehicle and drove off down K-25 while still being handcuffed behind his back.

Swartwout, authorities say, led them on a high-speed chase along K-25 until he exited onto westbound I-70.

Troopers say at 12:40 p.m. Swartwout and the patrol vehicle came to a rest outside of Edson, Kansas after running out of gas. Investigators say Swartwout, who was still handcuffed, then fled and it was a foot chase to catch the suspect.

Officers say he was captured shortly after the foot chase began. KHP says after being checked by EMS at the scene, Swartwout was transported to Sherman County Jail without incident.

No troopers or civilians were injured during this incident, and the KHP vehicle was not damaged.