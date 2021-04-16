Police identify 12-year-old shot and killed in Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — Leavenworth police say a 12-year-old boy who was shot to death outside a pharmacy was not the intended victim.

Police say Brian Henderson Jr., of Kansas City, Missouri, was shot Wednesday night near the Kare Pharmacy in Leavenworth.

He died at a Kansas City hospital.

Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said officers called to the pharmacy didn’t find any victims, but were notified later about Henderson’s death.

Kitchens said it’s “very clear” that the child was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Two suspects, 25-year-old Darvon Thomas, and a 17-year-old male, have been charged with murder. Investigators are still trying to determine what prompted the shooting.