Police identify Kansas teen killed in shooting sparked by argument at restaurant drive-thru

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – A 19-year-old man is dead after being shot around midnight in southeast Wichita.

Wichita police said officers were conducting a traffic stop on a separate matter in a nearby QuikTrip parking lot. A Dodge Avenger pulled into the lot with people screaming for help. Officers rendered aid to the victim who was shot, but he later died. Police identified him as Quantin McIntosh Jr. of Wichita.

An argument between the suspect and McIntosh occurred in the Burger King drive-thru on East Harry, according to Wichita police. McIntosh followed the suspect’s dark-colored 4 door sedan out of the parking lot on Harry. At about Harry and Roosevelt, the suspect shot at McIntosh’s car.

“Both vehicles stopped in the street, and [the] suspect’s vehicle fired multiple shots into McIntosh’s vehicle fatally injuring him,” said Wichita Police Department Capt. Jason Stephens.

Police are looking at video from nearby traffic cameras and area businesses to identify a possible suspect. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282 or detectives at 316-268-4407.

So far this year, police said there have been 14 criminal homicides in Wichita, which is on par with last year. In 2020, shootings and killings in cities across the United States were up.