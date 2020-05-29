Police identify suspect in Leavenworth Centennial Bridge shooting

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WDAF) — A man who police said was behind an attack on the Centennial Bridge that left both him and another person with serious injuries has been identified.

Jason R. Westrem, 37, is suspected of firing at drivers on the bridge on May 27, according to the Leavenworth Police Department. Westrem is a native of Platte County.

Police and witnesses said the shooter got out of his car on the bridge and opened fire at vehicles without any known association. That’s when an active-duty Ft. Leavenworth soldier who was on the bridge hit him with his truck, trapping him under it.

The shooter was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Another active-duty soldier was found with a gunshot wound and was also taken to the hospital.

After searching public court records, Westrem does not appear to have a history of violent crime.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting.