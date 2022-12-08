TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have identified two Topeka teens killed in a weekend crash.

Police said Eric Gonzales-Del Real, 18, and Michael Tolan, Jr., 16, were killed after the car they were in collided with a semi-truck and ran off of a bridge onto I-70.

The initial crash happened about 2:30 p.m. Sunday near 6th Street and Madison Street in Downtown Topeka. The car was traveling west on 6th Street when it hit a semi-truck heading north on Madison Street.

The car continued off of the 6th Street bridge over I-70 and landed on the westbound lanes of the highway below.

Gonzalez, 18, was born and raised in Topeka. His family said he attended Highland Park High School and was a student at Washburn Tech where he was studying automotive body repair.