KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City said a man and woman were shot dead and a young child was critically wounded overnight inside a vehicle in Kansas City.

Police said officers were called just before 1 a.m. Monday to an intersection between the Santa Fe and Oak Park West neighborhoods for reports of a shooting. Arriving officers were pointed to a vehicle in a parking lot where they found the two adults and a boy under the age of 10 with gunshot wounds.

Paramedics declared the two adults dead at the scene. The boy was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said in a news release that he was in critical but stable condition. The names of the victims have not been released.