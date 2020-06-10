Police offer reward in case of missing Wichita woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is offering $1,000 for information that leads to the location of Savanah Schneider.

The 23-year-old Wichita woman was last seen on Sunday, May 31, at her home in the 10300 block of West Alamo.

Police said her cell phone last pinged in the Haysville area.

WPD detectives, Sedgwick County Sheriff detectives, the WPD mounted unit, cadaver K9s and article-search K9s searched an area south of Haysville Tuesday.

The police department asked the Kansas Bureau of Investigation to issue a statewide endangered person advisory for Schneider last week.

Police said they are concerned for her safety.

If you have any information on this case or Schneider’s whereabouts, please call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Schneider is described as 5’8”, 110 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.