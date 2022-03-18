LEON, Kan. (AP) — Police say an armed man has been shot by deputies outside a Kansas bank. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said the shooting happened Thursday afternoon in Leon as Butler County sheriff’s deputies sought to serve an arrest warrant on 53-year-old James Watts.

The KBI said deputies followed Watts’ vehicle to the bank and ordered him out of the vehicle in the bank’s parking lot. Deputies reported that Watts got out of the vehicle armed with a pistol and walked toward the bank.

Deputies said they repeatedly ordered him to drop the gun and shot him several times when he reached the bank’s entrance. Watts was rushed to a Wichita hospital, where he was in critical-but-stable condition following surgery.