WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police say a pedestrian died after being hit by a pickup truck as he crossed a Wichita street over the weekend.

Police say the incident happened Friday night just north of downtown Wichita.

Investigators say a 62-year-old man was crossing Broadway at 11th Street when he was hit by a northbound pickup truck driven by a 20-year-old man.

Police have not released other details of the crash, including the name of the man killed.