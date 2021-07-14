Police probing 4 overdose deaths in Wichita since July 5

WICHITA (AP) — Police in Wichita are investigating following four suspected drug overdose deaths in the city over a nine-day period.

Police said in a news release that in each case, evidence of crack cocaine use was found.

Police said a 38-year-old woman was the first to die on July 5, followed by a 48-year-old woman on July 11.

The next day, police found a 56-year-old man dead, and on Tuesday, a 67-year-old man likely overdosed at a Wichita motel and died.

Police did not give the names of those who died. Police said autopsies and toxicology reports would determine the cause of each of the deaths.