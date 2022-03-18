WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police are investigating a shooting at the Towne East Square Mall off of Kellogg in Wichita.





Police are working the scene, there are no reports of how many injuries there are currently. They are currently diverting traffic away from the area.

6 p.m. update:

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple released a statement at 7 p.m. on his Facebook Page:

Our officers are investigating a shooting at Towne East Mall. Interim Police Chief Lem Moore has kept myself and the City Council updated as the situation unfolds. I’ll post an update when we find out more information. For now, please keep our officers and those on the scene in your prayers. The Wichita Police Department has asked the media to go to the westside entrance (by JC Penney) for updates. Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple

