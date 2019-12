GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Police found a kidnapped girl in a car during a routine traffic stop early Sunday morning.

Garden City police officers pulled over a vehicle at around 3 a.m., and found a missing girl in the passenger seat. The victim was taken on December 23 and held against her will by 18-year-old Cipriano Garcia. Garden City police said they arrested Garcia for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

Garcia has been booked into the Finney County Jail.