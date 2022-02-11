WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Wichita said a teenager who accidentally shot himself while handling a gun has died of his injuries.

14-year-old Forever Latham was shot Saturday in his Wichita home. Police called to the home found the child with a gunshot wound to his body. He was rushed to a Wichita hospital but later died from his injuries.

Police said an investigation showed the teen was handling a gun inside a bedroom of the home when it accidentally fired and hit him. Police say several other family members were home at the time of the shooting. No one else was injured.