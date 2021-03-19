Police search Kansas’ Ottawa University after finding pipe bomb

OTTAWA, Kan. (KSNT) – Local and state authorities swept through Ottawa University’s campus Friday after someone discovered a pipe bomb in its residential area.

KOFO Radio reports law enforcement performed a room-by-room search for any other suspicious objects or bombs. They did not locate anything else besides the first pipe bomb.

The Ottawa Herald reported the campus went into lockdown while police searched the university.

Ottawa dispatch officials said more information will be released at a later time.