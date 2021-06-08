Police spot smoke coming from Kansas high school during early morning hours

Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNT) – A fire in the furnace room at Augusta High School in Kansas prompted a two-alarm response Tuesday. The fire broke out just before 5 a.m.

A patrol officer observed smoke coming from the building.

When the Augusta Fire Department arrived, they found a large amount of smoke filling the gym of the school. Crews were able to find and extinguish the fire in a furnace room.

The fire chief said the smoke was contained to the gym, and the odor spread throughout the building.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire and damage amount is still being determined.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories