Candidates for Kansas governor: Derek Schmidt and Laura Kelly (Photos courtesy of candidates)

KANSAS (KSNT) – Kansas Democratic Governor Laura Kelly holds a slight lead over her challenger, Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt, in the days before the election, according to 27 News’ latest independent polling.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly (AP Photo/John Hanna)

According to the poll, commissioned through Emerson College, Gov. Kelly holds a three-point lead over Attorney General Schmidt, whose support has stayed flat while Gov. Kelly’s support has increased by three points since our September survey.

The latest survey of Kansas voters finds the incumbent Gov. Kelly with 46% support for re-election, while 43% of voters support the Republican challenger. Five percent of voters support Independent Dennis Pyle and 5% are undecided.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt (AP Photo/John Hanna)

“Kelly has more cross-party support for governor than Schmidt: 91% of Democrats plan to vote for Kelly, 18% of Republicans, and 49% of Independents,” said Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling.

According to the poll, 53% of Kansas voters view the current governor favorably, while 43% view her unfavorably. Forty-eight percent of voters view Schmidt favorably, while 43% view him unfavorably. Nine percent of voters are unsure or have never heard of Schmidt.

